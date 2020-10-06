Serious Coronavirus patients can be treated with Cannabis (Ganja)!

Serious patients of the coronavirus can be treated with cannabis. This has been claimed in a new study. Researchers at South Carolina University in the US have done three studies of cannabis on mice. However, more research is still needed to reach the conclusion and scientists have said that they are not encouraging people to take cannabis by themselves. People’s disease can also increase after doing this.

But it has been found in American research that THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) substance present in cannabis can treat corona patients. In fact, THC can protect people from dangerous immune responses, which often causes patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).