Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates 42 CNG stations to nation

Union Minister of Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates 42 CNG stations to the nation. . The 42 CNG stations dedicated today will further enhance the government’s efforts to transform India into a gas-based economy in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With 42 CNG stations, 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas was also inaugurated today.

Dedicated to the service of the community 42 CNG stations and 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas today. With the dedication of these #CNG stations, #Torrent has established a network of 100 CNG stations across the country in a short span of time. pic.twitter.com/FeAU7kATEV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 6, 2020