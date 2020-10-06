Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates 42 CNG stations to nation

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Union Minister of Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates 42 CNG stations to the nation. . The 42 CNG stations dedicated today will further enhance the government’s efforts to transform India into a gas-based economy in line with the vision of Prime Minister  Narendra Modi. With  42 CNG stations, 3 City Gate Stations of Torrent Gas was also inaugurated today.

