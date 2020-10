Patna, 6/10: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party reached a seat-sharing deal. JD(U) has been given 122 seats, out of which it will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha. BJP will contest in 121 seats out of which it will allow a few seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party.