Akshay Kumar donate 500 wristband to Nashik Police to track COVID symptoms

In a humble gesture, Bollywood’s Khiladi star Akshaya Kumar donated 500 wristbands to the Nashik police after positive cases rise up in the city. Previously, Akshaya donated 1000 wristbands to Mumbai police to track Coronavirus symptoms.

Nashik Commissioner of Police expressed his gratitude and said,” We are grateful to Mr. Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilized by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly.”