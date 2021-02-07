Alia Bhatt sets Internet on Fire with her new Instagram Pictures

-
World
106,420,647
WorldConfirmed: 106,420,647Active: 25,873,145Recovered: 78,225,512Death: 2,321,990
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 7/2: Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt is vacationing in the Maldives with her best friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. On Sunday Alia posted a picture in a bikini on her Instagram. Alia looked gorgeous in the multicoloured bikini and is seen by the beach.
The caption on the post read, “Blue seas and a Pisces.” On Saturday she had shared a selfie with her best friend Akansha while heading out for dinner.
See Alia’s Pictures Here:
Here’s the link to Alia’s Instagram Profile: