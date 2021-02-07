Alia Bhatt sets Internet on Fire with her new Instagram Pictures

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 7/2: Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt is vacationing in the Maldives with her best friends Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. On Sunday Alia posted a picture in a bikini on her Instagram. Alia looked gorgeous in the multicoloured bikini and is seen by the beach.

The caption on the post read,  “Blue seas and a Pisces.” On Saturday she had shared a selfie with her best friend Akansha while heading out for dinner.

See Alia’s Pictures Here:

Here’s the link to Alia’s Instagram Profile:

https://www.instagram.com/aliaabhatt/?utm_source=ig_embed

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
