Farmers disrupt the shooting of Bobby Deol’s film in Patiala

Patiala, 7/2: After Janhvi Kapoor, Bobby Deol faced difficulty in shooting his upcoming film ‘Love Hostel’ in Punjab because of the Farmer protest. According to reports, the crew of the film Love Hostel was setting up equipment to shoot in Patiala, groups of farmers arrived and asked them to pack up immediately and leave.

If reports are to be believed Farmers also disrupted Janhvi Kapoor’s Goodluck Jerry in Patiala and Chandigarh. Farmers are believed to be unhappy over the silence of Bollywood actors over the ongoing Farmer Protest.