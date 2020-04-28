Aliens exists, Pentagon releases 3 videos taken by US army

FeaturedInternationalNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
alien
0 135

Washington DC,28/4; The Pentagon released three declassified videos that show US Navy pilots encountering UFOs on Monday. The videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017”, the statement said, adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’”.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.