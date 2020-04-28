Plasma Therapy illegal and harmful without permission: Center

New Delhi, 28/4: Plasma therapy is being experimented, however no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. National level study launched by ICMR to study efficacy.

Until ICMR concludes its study & a robust scientific proof is available, Plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purposes. If plasma therapy is not used in a proper manner under proper guideline then it can also cause life-threatening complications.

Plasma therapy isn’t a proven therapy. It’s still in the experimental stage, right now even ICMR is doing it as an experiment to identify & do additional understanding of this therapy. Till it is approved no one should use it, it’ll be harmful to patients & illegal. This information is given by Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.