All Flights from UK to India suspended temporarily

New Delhi, 21/12: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced on Monday that all flights that is originating from UK to India are suspended temporarily. All the passengers will mandatorily undergo RT PCT tests on arrival, Puri added.

Puri in a Tweet said, “In the interim, it has been decided that passengers arriving from UK on all international flights (flights in transit) should be subjected to mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival”.

The new mutant coronavirus strains which were found in the UK have rocketed the number of cases in Britain. The country is under strict lockdown and various European countries have cancelled flights to and from the UK.