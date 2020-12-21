All Flights from UK to India suspended temporarily

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 77,266,637
    World
    Confirmed: 77,266,637
    Active: 21,394,488
    Recovered: 54,170,494
    Death: 1,701,655
  • USA 18,267,579
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,267,579
    Active: 7,320,628
    Recovered: 10,622,082
    Death: 324,869
  • India 10,056,248
    India
    Confirmed: 10,056,248
    Active: 304,294
    Recovered: 9,606,111
    Death: 145,843
  • Brazil 7,238,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,238,600
    Active: 806,026
    Recovered: 6,245,801
    Death: 186,773
  • Russia 2,877,727
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,877,727
    Active: 531,014
    Recovered: 2,295,362
    Death: 51,351
  • UK 2,040,147
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,040,147
    Active: 1,972,746
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,401
  • Turkey 2,024,601
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,024,601
    Active: 206,218
    Recovered: 1,800,286
    Death: 18,097
  • Italy 1,953,185
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,953,185
    Active: 622,760
    Recovered: 1,261,626
    Death: 68,799
  • Germany 1,514,783
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,514,783
    Active: 402,519
    Recovered: 1,085,500
    Death: 26,764
  • Pakistan 458,968
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 458,968
    Active: 40,491
    Recovered: 409,085
    Death: 9,392
  • China 86,852
    China
    Confirmed: 86,852
    Active: 318
    Recovered: 81,900
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 21/12: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced on Monday that all flights that is originating from UK to India are suspended temporarily. All the passengers will mandatorily undergo RT PCT tests on arrival, Puri added.

Puri in a Tweet said, “In the interim, it has been decided that passengers arriving from UK on all international flights (flights in transit) should be subjected to mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival”.

The new mutant coronavirus strains which were found in the UK have rocketed the number of cases in Britain. The country is under strict lockdown and various European countries have cancelled flights to and from the UK.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.