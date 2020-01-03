All political leaders except 6 to be relased in J&K today

J&K,3/1: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to release all political leaders except 6 today after detaining him for over 5 months.

According to sources,4 detained leaders to be released from detention today. PDF leader Hakim Mohammad Yasmin, PDP leaders Rafi Mir, Ashraf mir and Majid Padru are set to be free from detention.

The six leaders who would still be under detention are PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, and National Conference leaders Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Ali Mohammad Sagar along with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra.