Amazon announces 20,000 job, Know how to apply

ECommerce giant Amazon announced 20,000 seasonal jobs in his customer service department . The jobs will be available in 11 cities namely Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal, and Lucknow. Amazon has specifically mentioned that the employees will have the option of working from home as most of the positions that are offered are a part of their Virtual Customer Service program. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by calling on 1800-208-9900 or drop an email to seasonalhiringindia@amazon.com.The salary of this job ranges from 15,000 to 20,000.