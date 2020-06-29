CJI SA Bobde rides Harley Davidson in Nagpur

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Nagpur, 29/6: The netizens are in for a treat, as a picture of Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde riding a ‘Limited Edition CVO 2020’ was shared in social media.CJI Bobde was quite vocal about his love for the motorbikes. in his previous interviews, he expressed his love for motorbikes. However, this bike doesn’t belong to CJI Bobde. The picture was taken in Nagpur which is the native residence of CJI Bobde. The Chief Justice has been in Nagpur for several weeks due to the lockdown.

