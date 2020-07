Many business sectors are in bad shape in the Corona crisis. But the online segment is earning hugely. Especially e-retail companies have a plethora of orders. In this period, Jeff Bezos, the owner of the world’s largest e-retail company, has increased assets by Rs 4275 billion. On Thursday, Amazon shares closed up 0.4 per cent at Rs 2,890. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his wealth reached $ 172 billion, or Rs 12,900 billion. In September 2018, his wealth was $ 167.7 billion.