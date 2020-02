New Delhi, 13/2: Indian boxer and world-silver medalist Amit Panghal has been ranked no1 in the 52 Category by IOC’s Boxing Task Force ahead of next month’s Olympic Qualifiers.

Earlier, star boxer Vijender Singh achieved this feat by opening India’s account in the world championship by bagging a bronze medal.

In the women’s rankings, celebrated six-time world champion M C Mary Kom occupies the fifth spot in the 51kg category.