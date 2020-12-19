Amit Shah says “Mamata Banerjee will be left alone”

COVID-19 Updates World 76,340,604 World Confirmed: 76,340,604 Active: 21,107,722 Recovered: 53,545,532 Death: 1,687,350

Kolkata, 19/12: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while welcoming Rebels of Trinamool Congress(TMC), said that the Bengal CM will be “left alone” by the time election arrives.

Shah said in a rally in Midnapore, “Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election”.

BJP on Saturday welcomed a number of leaders from TMC in their party. The list includes Suvendu Adhikari, his brother Somendu, TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from TMC itself.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, he is addressing various rallies in the state as the elections are a few months away.