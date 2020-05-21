ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହେଲେ ଶାହା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୫: ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଓ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହା । ଅମ୍ଫନର ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ନବୀନ ଓ ମମତାଙ୍କ ସହ ଅମିତ ଶାହା ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ବାତ୍ୟା ପୁନରୁଦ୍ଧାର ନେଇ ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାର ସହଯୋଗ କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଅମ୍ଫନର ସବୁ ସ୍ଥିତି ଉପରେ ଆମେ ତୀକ୍ଷଣ ନଜର ରଖିଛୁ ବୋଲି ଶାହା କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ବାତ୍ୟା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଓ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗର ସ୍ଥିତି ନେଇ ଶାହା ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟର ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଓ ସୁସ୍ଥତା କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଭୟ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଲୋକେ ଘରେ ରୁହନ୍ତୁ ଓ ସରକାରଙ୍କ କଥା ମାନନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ସହାୟତା ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବାକୁ ଏନଡ଼ିଆରଏଫଟିମ୍ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ନାଗରିକଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ମୋଦି ସରକାର ପ୍ରତିଶୃତିବଦ୍ଧ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

PM @narendramodi’s government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.

NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need.

I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions.

Praying for everyone’s safety and well being.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2020