Amitabh Bachchan undergoes 2nd eye surgery

Mumbai, 15/3: Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday has undergone his second eye surgery to remove the cataract. Earlier in February, he underwent his first eye surgery and shared with fans that the recovery is “slow and difficult.” He had also hinted at getting surgery in the other eye. In his new tweet, Big B marveled at modern medical technology and said that it was a life-changing experience for him.

Amitabh Bachchan updated his fans about his second eye surgery. He wrote, “and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now.. all good.. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM ‘s hands .. life changing experience.. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !! (sic).”