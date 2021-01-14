Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice will be removed as the COVID 19 Caller Tune

COVID-19 Updates World 93,016,334 World Confirmed: 93,016,334 Active: 24,517,438 Recovered: 66,506,575 Death: 1,992,321

USA 23,638,679 USA Confirmed: 23,638,679 Active: 9,254,903 Recovered: 13,989,184 Death: 394,592

India 10,525,452 India Confirmed: 10,525,452 Active: 215,663 Recovered: 10,157,879 Death: 151,910

Brazil 8,270,655 Brazil Confirmed: 8,270,655 Active: 787,272 Recovered: 7,277,195 Death: 206,188

Russia 3,495,816 Russia Confirmed: 3,495,816 Active: 549,832 Recovered: 2,882,044 Death: 63,940

UK 3,211,576 UK Confirmed: 3,211,576 Active: 1,719,842 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 84,767

Turkey 2,355,839 Turkey Confirmed: 2,355,839 Active: 104,587 Recovered: 2,227,927 Death: 23,325

Italy 2,336,279 Italy Confirmed: 2,336,279 Active: 561,380 Recovered: 1,694,051 Death: 80,848

Germany 1,991,464 Germany Confirmed: 1,991,464 Active: 326,404 Recovered: 1,620,200 Death: 44,860

Pakistan 511,921 Pakistan Confirmed: 511,921 Active: 33,869 Recovered: 467,234 Death: 10,818

China 87,844 China Confirmed: 87,844 Active: 885 Recovered: 82,324 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 14/1: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will now be removed as the caller tune for COVID 19 awareness. According to the health ministry sources voice of a female will be used as the caller tune. The female voice will make people aware of the vaccination drive.

A petition was filed last week regarding the use of Mr. Bachchan’s voice as the caller tune. The petitioner argued that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan should be removed from the caller tune because he and his family members were infected with coronavirus.

The petition was filed by Rakesh, a social worker based in Delhi. He stated that the government was trying to make people aware through this coronavirus caller tune in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, while the actor and his family members could not protect themselves from contracting the disease.