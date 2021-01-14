Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice will be removed as the COVID 19 Caller Tune

-
New Delhi, 14/1: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will now be removed as the caller tune for COVID 19 awareness. According to the health ministry sources voice of a female will be used as the caller tune. The female voice will make people aware of the vaccination drive.
A petition was filed last week regarding the use of Mr. Bachchan’s voice as the caller tune. The petitioner argued that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan should be removed from the caller tune because he and his family members were infected with coronavirus.
The petition was filed by Rakesh, a social worker based in Delhi. He stated that the government was trying to make people aware through this coronavirus caller tune in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, while the actor and his family members could not protect themselves from contracting the disease.