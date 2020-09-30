Amitabh Bachhan announced to become Organ donor

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media. On social media, he often shares his father’s writing for fans with his photos. In the Lockdown caused by the Coronavirus, he sent the affected UP workers trapped in Maharashtra to their homes safely by air and bus services. Now Big B has made a big decision to donate his organs. He informed about this on social media.

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020