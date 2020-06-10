Amitabh Bachchan’s voice may be heard in Google Maps!

We use Google Map to find the way. Imagine someday you can open the Google Map to use the navigation feature and you can hear the voice of Amitabh Bachchan to guide you. Yes, it is going to happen very soon. According to a report, the team of Google Map India has contacted the star of films Amitabh Bachchan for voice direction. This is a feature in which some people keep voice turned on, but the people who get bored after hearing the same voice again and again, also mute it.

According to mid-day reports, Google can take the help of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice for his Google map. Talks are going on with him about this, but at the moment this contract has not been signed yet. For information, let us know that the voice of Karen Jacobson of New York is heard in Google Maps Navigation at this time.