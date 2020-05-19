Amphan Cyclone: Amit Shah assures Mamata

New Delhi, 19/5: Union home minister Amit Shah assured West Bengal CM Mamata Banarjee that the Center will provide adequate help to the West Bengal government. Amphan has now become the Super cyclonic storm. Odisha and West Bengal government have started evacuating people from dangerous areas. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 37 teams in the coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha. Amphan is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm.