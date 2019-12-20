Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 18

Bombay,20/12: Industrialist Anand Mihandra will step down as the executive chairman of Mahindra &  Mahindra on April 1, 2020. He will then perform as the non-executive chairman of the Mahindra&Mahindra group. Many top leaders of Mahindra & Mahindra are set to retire with a span of 15 months.MD Pawan Goenka will now be redesignated as the Managing director and the chief executive officer from that day. Mr. Anand Mahindra as a non-executive chairman now will mentor the  Managing Director.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.