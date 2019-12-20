Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman

Bombay,20/12: Industrialist Anand Mihandra will step down as the executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra on April 1, 2020. He will then perform as the non-executive chairman of the Mahindra&Mahindra group. Many top leaders of Mahindra & Mahindra are set to retire with a span of 15 months.MD Pawan Goenka will now be redesignated as the Managing director and the chief executive officer from that day. Mr. Anand Mahindra as a non-executive chairman now will mentor the Managing Director.

Delighted to announce our leadership transition plan which reflects the Group’s commitment to good governance. I am grateful to the board & nominations committee for conducting a diligent & rigorous year-long process that will ensure a seamless transition https://t.co/iw34PPxmCg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 20, 2019