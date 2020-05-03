Anil Kumble is the best captain , I played under: Gautam Gambhir

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 3/5: Former Indian opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lauded the captainship skills of former Indian spinner  Anil Kumble. Anil Kumble captained India in only 14 Test matches but his leadership is appreciated by many fellow cricketers. Gautam Gambhir said that Anil Kumble was the best captain he played under and he wouldn’t have hesitated to give his life for him. “Sehwag and I were having dinner when Kumble walked in and said that you guys will open throughout the series no matter what. Even if you get 8 ducks it doesn’t matter. I have never heard such words from anyone in my career. So, if I have to give my life to someone, it would be Anil Kumble. Those words are still in my heart,” Gambhir said.

