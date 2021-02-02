Another Blow to Mamata Banerjee , Dipak Halder joins BJP

-
Kolkatta, 2/2 Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been continuously receiving political blows ahead of this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. For the past few days, TMC leaders have been leaving the party and joining BJP. In the same sequence, on Monday, MLA from Diamond Harbor, Dipak Haldar resigned from TMC. Now on Tuesday, he has joined BJP in the presence of Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.
At the same time, some people have also shown black flags to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Rajeev Banerjee, who reached the meeting in Baruipur in West Bengal. BJP has accused TMC of this. Earlier, former West Bengal minister Rajiv Banerjee joined the BJP in the national capital along with some other former leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal after meeting BJP senior leader and home minister Amit Shah recently.