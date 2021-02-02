Another Blow to Mamata Banerjee , Dipak Halder joins BJP

COVID-19 Updates World 103,986,863 World Confirmed: 103,986,863 Active: 25,900,524 Recovered: 75,836,865 Death: 2,249,474

USA 26,911,375 USA Confirmed: 26,911,375 Active: 9,827,632 Recovered: 16,629,530 Death: 454,213

India 10,767,206 India Confirmed: 10,767,206 Active: 164,278 Recovered: 10,448,406 Death: 154,522

Brazil 9,230,016 Brazil Confirmed: 9,230,016 Active: 926,906 Recovered: 8,077,967 Death: 225,143

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,835,783 UK Confirmed: 3,835,783 Active: 1,961,247 Recovered: 1,767,972 Death: 106,564

Italy 2,560,957 Italy Confirmed: 2,560,957 Active: 447,589 Recovered: 2,024,523 Death: 88,845

Turkey 2,485,182 Turkey Confirmed: 2,485,182 Active: 88,634 Recovered: 2,370,431 Death: 26,117

Germany 2,232,316 Germany Confirmed: 2,232,316 Active: 219,920 Recovered: 1,954,000 Death: 58,396

Pakistan 547,648 Pakistan Confirmed: 547,648 Active: 33,365 Recovered: 502,537 Death: 11,746

China 89,594 China Confirmed: 89,594 Active: 1,582 Recovered: 83,376 Death: 4,636

Kolkatta, 2/2 Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been continuously receiving political blows ahead of this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. For the past few days, TMC leaders have been leaving the party and joining BJP. In the same sequence, on Monday, MLA from Diamond Harbor, Dipak Haldar resigned from TMC. Now on Tuesday, he has joined BJP in the presence of Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.

At the same time, some people have also shown black flags to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Rajeev Banerjee, who reached the meeting in Baruipur in West Bengal. BJP has accused TMC of this. Earlier, former West Bengal minister Rajiv Banerjee joined the BJP in the national capital along with some other former leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal after meeting BJP senior leader and home minister Amit Shah recently.