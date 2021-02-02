Indian Air Force to get this lethal Combat Aircraft

-
New Delhi, 2/2: Newly appointed American President Joe Biden has approved the sale of state-of-the-art combat aircraft F-15EX to the Indian Air Force. In most likelihood, IAF will be flying the US Air force’s most advanced combat aircraft.
The deal was confirmed by Maria Laine, vice president of International Strategic Partnerships for Boeing Defense. She said, “There was a discussion between the governments of India and America. Air forces of the two countries exchanged information about the F-15EX.”
“The US government has accepted our license request to deliver F-15 EX aircraft to India,” she added.
Boeing in an official statement said, “The F-15EX aircraft will be showcased at Aero India 2021 starting in Bengaluru next week.”