Odisha FC sacks coach Stuart Baxter for ” rape remark” in Post-match Interview

Goa, 2/2: Following a huge controversy, Odisha FC has terminated the contract of head coach Stuart Baxter with immediate effect. Stuart has been facing a lot of backlash for his indecent and atrocious ” rape” remark.

The club’s official Twitter handle tweeted, “Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.”

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

Previously also Odisha FC released an official statement condemning the words of Stuart Baxter which read”

“The club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

“We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

After a narrow defeat against Jamshedpur FC, Stuart Baxter said, “you need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”