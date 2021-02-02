SAD leader Sukhbir Badal’s vehicle attacked

-
World
103,986,756
-
USA
26,911,375
-
India
10,767,206
-
Brazil
9,230,016
-
Russia
3,884,730
-
UK
3,835,783
-
Italy
2,560,957
-
Turkey
2,485,182
-
Germany
2,232,316
-
Pakistan
547,648
-
China
89,594
Punjab, 2/2: In a major turn of events, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle was attacked in Jalalabad, Punjab. He was with his party candidates who went to file nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election.
As per the released video, stones are being pelted at Badal’s SUV and gunshots are also heard. SAD leaders claimed that their party workers were injured in the attack.
They also claimed that the police backed Congress goons attacked the SUV’s of Sukhbir Singh Badal.