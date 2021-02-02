SAD leader Sukhbir Badal’s vehicle attacked

COVID-19 Updates World 103,986,756 World Confirmed: 103,986,756 Active: 25,900,428 Recovered: 75,836,854 Death: 2,249,474

USA 26,911,375 USA Confirmed: 26,911,375 Active: 9,827,632 Recovered: 16,629,530 Death: 454,213

India 10,767,206 India Confirmed: 10,767,206 Active: 164,278 Recovered: 10,448,406 Death: 154,522

Brazil 9,230,016 Brazil Confirmed: 9,230,016 Active: 926,906 Recovered: 8,077,967 Death: 225,143

Russia 3,884,730 Russia Confirmed: 3,884,730 Active: 470,027 Recovered: 3,340,545 Death: 74,158

UK 3,835,783 UK Confirmed: 3,835,783 Active: 1,961,247 Recovered: 1,767,972 Death: 106,564

Italy 2,560,957 Italy Confirmed: 2,560,957 Active: 447,589 Recovered: 2,024,523 Death: 88,845

Turkey 2,485,182 Turkey Confirmed: 2,485,182 Active: 88,634 Recovered: 2,370,431 Death: 26,117

Germany 2,232,316 Germany Confirmed: 2,232,316 Active: 219,920 Recovered: 1,954,000 Death: 58,396

Pakistan 547,648 Pakistan Confirmed: 547,648 Active: 33,365 Recovered: 502,537 Death: 11,746

China 89,594 China Confirmed: 89,594 Active: 1,582 Recovered: 83,376 Death: 4,636

Punjab, 2/2: In a major turn of events, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle was attacked in Jalalabad, Punjab. He was with his party candidates who went to file nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election.

As per the released video, stones are being pelted at Badal’s SUV and gunshots are also heard. SAD leaders claimed that their party workers were injured in the attack.

They also claimed that the police backed Congress goons attacked the SUV’s of Sukhbir Singh Badal.