Another budding actor from Bihar died in Mumbai

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another promising actor from Bihar died in Mumbai. This time, Akshat Utkarsh of Muzaffarpur became a victim. In this story of death, the female factor is considered and Mumbai Police are facing allegations of serious negligence. At first sight, death has been described as suicide with a noose. Because the deceased Akshat was found hanging from a fan by putting a noose in his neck in a plate in his dark vest. But the statement of the relatives who went to Mumbai to take the body and the careless working style of the Mumbai Police is raising big questions on this death. The family is not ready to accept it as suicide. The incident is from Mumbai Andheri West..