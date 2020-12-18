କୋର୍ଟରେ ହାଜର ହେଲେ ଅନୁଭବ

-
World
75,396,939
WorldConfirmed: 75,396,939Active: 20,774,882Recovered: 52,951,207Death: 1,670,850
-
USA
17,627,070
USAConfirmed: 17,627,070Active: 7,018,015Recovered: 10,291,126Death: 317,929
-
India
9,979,447
IndiaConfirmed: 9,979,447Active: 313,791Recovered: 9,520,827Death: 144,829
-
Brazil
7,111,527
BrazilConfirmed: 7,111,527Active: 748,949Recovered: 6,177,702Death: 184,876
-
Russia
2,791,220
RussiaConfirmed: 2,791,220Active: 512,825Recovered: 2,228,633Death: 49,762
-
Turkey
1,955,680
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,955,680Active: 216,709Recovered: 1,721,607Death: 17,364
-
UK
1,948,660
UKConfirmed: 1,948,660Active: 1,882,608Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,052
-
Italy
1,906,377
ItalyConfirmed: 1,906,377Active: 635,343Recovered: 1,203,814Death: 67,220
-
Germany
1,438,438
GermanyConfirmed: 1,438,438Active: 365,673Recovered: 1,047,600Death: 25,165
-
Pakistan
451,494
PakistanConfirmed: 451,494Active: 42,478Recovered: 399,852Death: 9,164
-
China
86,789
ChinaConfirmed: 86,789Active: 304Recovered: 81,851Death: 4,634
କଟକ, ୧୮ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଅନୁଭବ-ବର୍ଷାଙ୍କ ପାରିବାରିକ ମାମଲାରେ ଆଜି ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତି କୋର୍ଟରେ ହାଜର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଟକର ଏସଡିଜେଏମ୍ କୋର୍ଟ ଅନୁଭବଙ୍କୁ ହାଜର ହେବାକୁ ନୋଟିସ ପଠାଇଥିଲେ ।
କୋର୍ଟରେ ଅନୁଭବ ହାଜର ହୋଇ ବର୍ଷା ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀ କରିଥିବା ମାମଲା ଉପରେ ଉତ୍ତର ରଖିଥିଲେ । ଓକିଲଙ୍କ ଜରିଆରେ ଅନୁଭବ ସତ୍ୟପାଠ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଇନକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଇ କୋର୍ଟରେ ନିଜର ପକ୍ଷ ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ମାମଲାର ତ୍ୱରିତ ସମାଧାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ କୋର୍ଟଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଅନୁଭବ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।