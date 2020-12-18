PM Modi attacks the opposition, asks farmers to end the Protest

UncategorizedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 18/12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday via video conferencing. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the PM in front of hundreds of farmers.

PM has appealed to the farmers with ‘folded hands’ to end the farm deadlock and he is ready for any kind of discussion. PM also said that the farm bill is not brought overnight but it was discussed for 20-30 years by the central and state government.

Modi said “Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms,” said PM Modi while addressing farmers through a video conference. “I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture.”
He also took a dig at the opposition saying that they are using the farmers only for their vote bank and they never thought about the good of farmers. He said that “they are lying and using you for votes”. He added that his government has always thought about the farmers and the MSP is going to stay.

Talking about the APMC market Modi said that “From last 70 years farmers had no option but to sell their produce in APMC market only, but through the farm bills they have the option to sell it elsewhere”. “Opposition is talking about the removal of APMC but since the implementation of the farm laws no APMC has been removed”. He also said that the MSP on crops has increased under his governance.

He also said, “Today, several farmers have been given a Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country”.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
