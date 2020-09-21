Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Actress Anushka Sharam who is going to be a mother in the coming months flaunts her baby bump. She shared her image on social media and while expressing her gratitude towards all who showed kindness. In the picture, the actress is grabbing eyeballs in a black swimsuit.

Watch her picture

