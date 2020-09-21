Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump

View this post on Instagram

"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" – Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward 💜 Because … " After all , we are all just walking each other home " – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday 💫