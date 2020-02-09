APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man first poster uneviled

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/2: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar unveiled the first poster of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man.

The movie is directed by Anil Sunkara. The movie is co-produced by  Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu and John Martin.  Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is playing the lead role in the movie.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
