APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man first poster uneviled

New Delhi, 9/2: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar unveiled the first poster of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man.

The movie is directed by Anil Sunkara. The movie is co-produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu and John Martin. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is playing the lead role in the movie.