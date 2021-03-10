Apple brings iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 update: Here’s how to download

Apple is rolling out a software update for iPad, Mac, and iPhone models. The catalog that list iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2 update brings along major security patch as well. Also Read - Apple reducing iPhone 12 Mini production due to poor performance: Report

Notably, the update addresses a memory corruption issue within the WebKit engine that ‘powers’ the Safari browser. The issue could have allowed vulnerable actors to execute arbitrary code on Apple products (iPhone, iPad, Mac). Here are all the details on the new software update and how it can be downloaded on Apple devices. Also Read – Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo.

iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2: Features

The latest software update for Apple devices doesn’t include any new features, however, the security patch brings a workaround to fix the corruption issue that could have allowed miscreants to execute ‘maliciously crafted web content.’ The issue was reported by Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research analysts. Apple has acknowledged the issue and listed the bug under ‘CVE-2021-1844.’ The Cupertino tech giant in its blog post notes that it features important security updates and is recommended for all users. Also Read – Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more.

The iOS 14.4.1 update is available for iPhone 6s and above. Meanwhile, iPadOS 14.4.1 update is made available for iPad Air 2 and later. Apple has also released the security patch (macOS 11.2.3) for macOS users for the same vulnerability. The memory corruption on macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave has been addressed with Safari 14.0.3 update. The macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 will be available for all MacBook, iMac, Mac mini systems that run macOS Big Sur operating system. For those using Apple Watch 3 series and above, they will receive the watchOS 7.3.2 update.

iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2 update: How to download

In case you have any of the above-mentioned Apple devices here’s how you can download the patch. To be on the safer side, it is recommended to backup your data before flashing the update.
iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1 for iPhone, iPad models – To check the update just head to Settings > General > Software Update.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.3– For those owning any of the above-mentioned macOS systems they can download the update by opening System Preferences > Software Updates.

watchOS 7.3.2– Apple Watch users can get the update by heading to the Software Update section of the Watch app on iPhone or simply download it via Apple Watch.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
