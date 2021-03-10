Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch: Here’s all you need to know

EA has announced that it will be getting its popular multiplayer shooter game Apex Legends to the Nintendo Switch for all existing users.

FeaturedEntertainmentSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch_ All you need to know - Google Chrome 3_11_2021 2_19_42 AM (2)
Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch_ All you need to know - Google Chrome 3_11_2021 2_19_42 AM (2)
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,567,089
    World
    Confirmed: 118,567,089
    Active: 21,833,541
    Recovered: 94,103,838
    Death: 2,629,710
  • USA 29,846,746
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,846,746
    Active: 8,696,706
    Recovered: 20,608,419
    Death: 541,621
  • India 11,284,285
    India
    Confirmed: 11,284,285
    Active: 190,363
    Recovered: 10,935,709
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,202,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,202,305
    Active: 1,088,431
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 270,656
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,821,943
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,821,943
    Active: 142,854
    Recovered: 2,649,862
    Death: 29,227
  • Germany 2,529,404
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,529,404
    Active: 127,518
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,186
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

Popular multiplayer first-person shooter game Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch and the company is looking to make the release official today at 11:30 PM IST. EA (Electronic Arts), the developer of the game has said that players can take part in the Chaos Theory Collection event that is starting tonight and at the same time the game will be made available officially. Also Read – Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with a Samsung OLED display panel: Report

The company has said that Apex Legends player who will migrate to the Switch version before the end of Season 8 will receive the Legendary P.A.T.H skin. You are guaranteed at least 30 free levels of Season 8 Battle Pass with the Switch version of Apex. Players will also earn double XP in the game starting from the launch till 23 March. Also Read – Apex Legends Season 8: New map, character, gun and more

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch availability

The game will be available on the Nintendo eShop for free and will be approximately 25GB in size. While the total game size has been specified as 25GB, the game’s description on the eShop comes in at 30GB. Also Read – Best upcoming video games in 2021: Halo Infinite, God of War Ragnarok, Far Cry 6 and more

What about gameplay?

While the Apex Legend handheld mode can be played at 576p resolution gamers will be able to play the 720p version of the game in docket mode. The gameplay will be available at 30 fps frame rate. The company has said that the game will have parity with other versions of the game in terms of upgrades and features. This also includes the cross-platform multiplayer compatibility which can be accessed by players via EA Origins accounts.

Apart from portable gaming consoles, there are reports that the company is working on a mobile version of Apex Legends which is set to release later this year. Reports have surfaced online that smartphone will need to have beefier specifications in order to run the mobile version of the game.

The company has said that the game’s mobile version has not yet been optimized that well to run on lesser-specced phones and has been tested on relatively powerful phones in the beta testing phase.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.