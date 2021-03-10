COVID-19 Updates World 118,567,089 World Confirmed: 118,567,089 Active: 21,833,541 Recovered: 94,103,838 Death: 2,629,710

Popular multiplayer first-person shooter game Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch and the company is looking to make the release official today at 11:30 PM IST. EA (Electronic Arts), the developer of the game has said that players can take part in the Chaos Theory Collection event that is starting tonight and at the same time the game will be made available officially. Also Read – Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with a Samsung OLED display panel: Report

The company has said that Apex Legends player who will migrate to the Switch version before the end of Season 8 will receive the Legendary P.A.T.H skin. You are guaranteed at least 30 free levels of Season 8 Battle Pass with the Switch version of Apex. Players will also earn double XP in the game starting from the launch till 23 March. Also Read – Apex Legends Season 8: New map, character, gun and more

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch availability

The game will be available on the Nintendo eShop for free and will be approximately 25GB in size. While the total game size has been specified as 25GB, the game’s description on the eShop comes in at 30GB. Also Read – Best upcoming video games in 2021: Halo Infinite, God of War Ragnarok, Far Cry 6 and more

What about gameplay?

While the Apex Legend handheld mode can be played at 576p resolution gamers will be able to play the 720p version of the game in docket mode. The gameplay will be available at 30 fps frame rate. The company has said that the game will have parity with other versions of the game in terms of upgrades and features. This also includes the cross-platform multiplayer compatibility which can be accessed by players via EA Origins accounts.

Apart from portable gaming consoles, there are reports that the company is working on a mobile version of Apex Legends which is set to release later this year. Reports have surfaced online that smartphone will need to have beefier specifications in order to run the mobile version of the game.

The company has said that the game’s mobile version has not yet been optimized that well to run on lesser-specced phones and has been tested on relatively powerful phones in the beta testing phase.