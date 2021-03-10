At Rs 18 Crore Per Dose, Zolgensma Is The World’s Most Expensive Drug | Know Why?

Zolgensma will be used for infants and kids who are suffering from Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

InternationalFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Rs 18 Crore Per Dose, Zolgensma
Rs 18 Crore Per Dose, Zolgensma
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,584,961
    World
    Confirmed: 118,584,961
    Active: 21,765,810
    Recovered: 94,188,961
    Death: 2,630,190
  • USA 29,846,746
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,846,746
    Active: 8,696,706
    Recovered: 20,608,419
    Death: 541,621
  • India 11,284,285
    India
    Confirmed: 11,284,285
    Active: 190,363
    Recovered: 10,935,709
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,202,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,202,305
    Active: 1,088,431
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 270,656
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,821,943
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,821,943
    Active: 142,854
    Recovered: 2,649,862
    Death: 29,227
  • Germany 2,529,404
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,529,404
    Active: 127,518
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,186
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

On Tuesday, The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) approved the world’s most expensive drug that can prevent a rare genetic disorder. The drug, called Zolgensma and manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies, costs Rs 18 crore (£1.79 million) per dose, according to the official statement NHS England. Yes, you read it right! Also Read – Luxury Penthouse in Hong Kong Sells For Whopping Rs 420 Crore, Most Expensive Flat Ever Sold In Asia!

As per the official statement of NHS England’s chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, “This deal is a life-changer for youngsters with this cruel disease and for their families.” He further added, “Spinal Muscular Atrophy is the leading genetic cause of death among babies and young children, which is why NHS England has moved mountains to make this treatment available, while successfully negotiating hard behind the scenes to ensure a price that is fair to taxpayers.”

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy?

Zolgensma will be used for infants and kids who are suffering from SMA. The treatment involves a single intravenous infusion that replaces the missing gene SMN1. It leads to restore the gene as the ingredient onasemnogene abeparvovec enters the nerves. The gene then produces essential proteins for nerve function and controlls muscle movement.

Zolgensma can help babies breathe without a ventilator, sit up on their own, and crawl and walk after a single infusion treatment, as per previous studies. The latest data suggested that Zolgensma can provide rapid and sustained improvement in motor function for young children with type 1 SMA and prolong their lives.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.