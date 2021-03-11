PM Modi to flag off Dandi March in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March or Salt March on March 12 in Ahmedabad to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

National
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Pm To Flag Off DAndi Yatra
Pm To Flag Off Dandi Yatra
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,630,045
    World
    Confirmed: 118,630,045
    Active: 21,759,397
    Recovered: 94,238,652
    Death: 2,631,996
  • USA 29,862,124
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,862,124
    Active: 8,679,663
    Recovered: 20,640,270
    Death: 542,191
  • India 11,284,311
    India
    Confirmed: 11,284,311
    Active: 190,295
    Recovered: 10,935,803
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,205,972
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,205,972
    Active: 1,021,316
    Recovered: 9,913,739
    Death: 270,917
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,821,943
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,821,943
    Active: 142,854
    Recovered: 2,649,862
    Death: 29,227
  • Germany 2,532,855
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,532,855
    Active: 130,879
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,276
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,018
    China
    Confirmed: 90,018
    Active: 181
    Recovered: 85,201
    Death: 4,636

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March or Salt March on March 12 in Ahmedabad to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Historic Salt March, which was held from March to April 1930, was an act of Civil Disobedience Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi to protest the British rule in the country.

Mahatma Gandhi and 78 others from his Sabarmati Ashram had embarked on the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 to break the law which had imposed tax on salt. After walking for 21 days, they reached Dandi on April 5 and broke the law.

Similarly on March 12, 81 persons from Ahmedabad will embark on the 386-km-long same route from Ahmedabad to coastal village Dandi in south Gujarat, almost after 91 years when Mahatma Gandhi had taken out the march to break the salt law challenging the British rule in India.

“The Dandi March will be re-enacted in its entirety. It will begin on March 12 as it had taken place in 1930 and end on April 5, during which these 81 pedestrians will walk all the way to Dandi on the sea coast 386 km away,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

At the culmination of the March, a big function will be held in Dandi. Along its course, political leaders and Gandhians will join the march.

The event to be kicked off from Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram will be part of the State government’s programme to mark “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.”

The Gujarat government has set up a high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Minister to finalize the preparations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

“Gujarat had played a significant role in the country’s freedom movement and hence the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence will be celebrated in a grand manner by the State,” said Mr. Rupani.

Apart from the Dandi March, a variety of programmes have been lined up and will be simultaneously held at 75 locations in Gujarat, at places associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s life.

The State government has also planned big events at Porbandar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli and Mandvi, and at district headquarters across the State.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.