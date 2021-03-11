COVID-19 Updates World 118,630,045 World Confirmed: 118,630,045 Active: 21,759,397 Recovered: 94,238,652 Death: 2,631,996

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Dandi March or Salt March on March 12 in Ahmedabad to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Historic Salt March, which was held from March to April 1930, was an act of Civil Disobedience Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi to protest the British rule in the country.

Mahatma Gandhi and 78 others from his Sabarmati Ashram had embarked on the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 to break the law which had imposed tax on salt. After walking for 21 days, they reached Dandi on April 5 and broke the law.

Similarly on March 12, 81 persons from Ahmedabad will embark on the 386-km-long same route from Ahmedabad to coastal village Dandi in south Gujarat, almost after 91 years when Mahatma Gandhi had taken out the march to break the salt law challenging the British rule in India.

“The Dandi March will be re-enacted in its entirety. It will begin on March 12 as it had taken place in 1930 and end on April 5, during which these 81 pedestrians will walk all the way to Dandi on the sea coast 386 km away,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

At the culmination of the March, a big function will be held in Dandi. Along its course, political leaders and Gandhians will join the march.

The event to be kicked off from Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram will be part of the State government’s programme to mark “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.”

The Gujarat government has set up a high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Minister to finalize the preparations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

“Gujarat had played a significant role in the country’s freedom movement and hence the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence will be celebrated in a grand manner by the State,” said Mr. Rupani.

Apart from the Dandi March, a variety of programmes have been lined up and will be simultaneously held at 75 locations in Gujarat, at places associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s life.

The State government has also planned big events at Porbandar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli and Mandvi, and at district headquarters across the State.