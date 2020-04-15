Are you diabetic? Improve your immune system to fight Corona

The whole world is fighting Coronavirus now. Day by day, the number of people infected and dead is increasing. People with diabetes are advised to be more careful in such situations. This is because of the fact that they are more likely to have health problems. More than 26,000 people have died in the United States so far, while the number of infected has reached 600,000. Most of the corona infections here are diagnosed with diabetes and heart disease.

According to doctors, people undergoing medical conditions (diabetes and heart disease) have a weakened immune system due to regular medication. In this case, the condition can worsen if these people become infected. That is why the Union Ministry of AYUSH is now advising such patients to be more vigilant and also to increase their immunity. Then read what the ministry has to say.

Patients with underlying medical conditions (diabetes and heart disease) should strictly follow all the doctor’s instructions to prevent infection.

Eat foods that boost your immune system.

Don’t smoke.

Eat sugar-free Chawan Prash.