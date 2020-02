New Delhi, 19/2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Their meeting will be held at 2:30 pm in North Block on Wednesday. The courtesy meeting between Kejriwal and Amit Shah will be the first since the Delhi elections.

AAP has swept away Delhi with a gargantuan 62 seats out of 70 assembly seats whereas BJP remained at the distant second position with a mere 8 seats.