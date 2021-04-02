Assam Polls: EVM Found in BJP Candidate’s Car, 4 Suspended

COVID-19 Updates World 130,268,227 World Confirmed: 130,268,227 Active: 22,453,866 Recovered: 104,972,128 Death: 2,842,233

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,563,056 Russia Confirmed: 4,563,056 Active: 277,172 Recovered: 4,186,251 Death: 99,633

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

Guwahati, 2/4: In the case of EVM machines being found in the BJP MLA’s car in Assam, the Election Commission has asked the administration to report on the incident. According to the report received by the Election Commission, the polling party’s car was damaged, after which the presiding officer took a lift from the BJP MLA’s car. During this time, the sector officer appointed by the Election Commission could not arrange any car.

According to the preliminary report received by the Election Commission so far from the District Election Officer, the Polling Party was not initially aware that the vehicle in which they are taking the lift is the car of the BJP MLA (BJP MLA). The car is registered in the name of the wife of the BJP MLA.

When the BJP MLA was returning with the polling party, the locals saw them and stopped the car. The members of the polling party were expelled from the car by the local people and the crowd started becoming violent. According to the information received by the Election Commission, the EVM which was found by the BJP MLA’s car is the EVM after voting. However, according to the report, the seal of the EVM was not broken. The Election Commission is also awaiting another report from the District Election Officer.

The Election Commission has taken disciplinary action against the Presiding Officer in the EVM case. The Election Commission has suspended four polling officers and ordered the registration of an FIR. Along with this, the Election Commission has also sought a detailed report from the District Election Officer.