Astronomers Receive Mysterious Signal from nearest Star System

World
80,728,962
WorldConfirmed: 80,728,962Active: 22,041,537Recovered: 56,922,606Death: 1,764,819
USA
19,433,847
USAConfirmed: 19,433,847Active: 7,683,425Recovered: 11,410,501Death: 339,921
India
10,188,392
IndiaConfirmed: 10,188,392Active: 279,195Recovered: 9,761,538Death: 147,659
Brazil
7,465,806
BrazilConfirmed: 7,465,806Active: 799,525Recovered: 6,475,466Death: 190,815
Russia
3,021,964
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
UK
2,256,005
UKConfirmed: 2,256,005Active: 2,185,600Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,405
Turkey
2,133,373
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,133,373Active: 119,715Recovered: 1,994,034Death: 19,624
Italy
2,038,759
ItalyConfirmed: 2,038,759Active: 580,941Recovered: 1,386,198Death: 71,620
Germany
1,643,169
GermanyConfirmed: 1,643,169Active: 389,312Recovered: 1,223,700Death: 30,157
Pakistan
471,335
PakistanConfirmed: 471,335Active: 39,329Recovered: 422,132Death: 9,874
China
86,955
ChinaConfirmed: 86,955Active: 334Recovered: 81,987Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 27/12: According to a report by The Guardian, Astronomers hunting for radio signals from alien civilizations have detected an “intriguing signal” from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star system to the sun. The unusual radio signals were detected by the Parkes telescope in Australia, which is part of the $100 Breakthrough Listen project that hunts for signatures of alien technology.
The Guardian cautioned that this signal is “likely to have a mundane origin too.” It also stated that the signal could be the first serious candidate after the wow!signal in 1977.