Astronomers Receive Mysterious Signal from nearest Star System

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/12: According to a report by The Guardian, Astronomers hunting for radio signals from alien civilizations have detected an “intriguing signal” from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star system to the sun. The unusual radio signals were detected by the Parkes telescope in Australia, which is part of the $100 Breakthrough Listen project that hunts for signatures of alien technology.

The Guardian cautioned that this signal is “likely to have a mundane origin too.” It also stated that the signal could be the first serious candidate after the wow!signal in 1977.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
