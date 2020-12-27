Astronomers Receive Mysterious Signal from nearest Star System

COVID-19 Updates World 80,728,962 World Confirmed: 80,728,962 Active: 22,041,537 Recovered: 56,922,606 Death: 1,764,819

USA 19,433,847 USA Confirmed: 19,433,847 Active: 7,683,425 Recovered: 11,410,501 Death: 339,921

India 10,188,392 India Confirmed: 10,188,392 Active: 279,195 Recovered: 9,761,538 Death: 147,659

Brazil 7,465,806 Brazil Confirmed: 7,465,806 Active: 799,525 Recovered: 6,475,466 Death: 190,815

Russia 3,021,964 Russia Confirmed: 3,021,964 Active: 541,299 Recovered: 2,426,439 Death: 54,226

UK 2,256,005 UK Confirmed: 2,256,005 Active: 2,185,600 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,405

Turkey 2,133,373 Turkey Confirmed: 2,133,373 Active: 119,715 Recovered: 1,994,034 Death: 19,624

Italy 2,038,759 Italy Confirmed: 2,038,759 Active: 580,941 Recovered: 1,386,198 Death: 71,620

Germany 1,643,169 Germany Confirmed: 1,643,169 Active: 389,312 Recovered: 1,223,700 Death: 30,157

Pakistan 471,335 Pakistan Confirmed: 471,335 Active: 39,329 Recovered: 422,132 Death: 9,874

China 86,955 China Confirmed: 86,955 Active: 334 Recovered: 81,987 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 27/12: According to a report by The Guardian, Astronomers hunting for radio signals from alien civilizations have detected an “intriguing signal” from the direction of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star system to the sun. The unusual radio signals were detected by the Parkes telescope in Australia, which is part of the $100 Breakthrough Listen project that hunts for signatures of alien technology.

The Guardian cautioned that this signal is “likely to have a mundane origin too.” It also stated that the signal could be the first serious candidate after the wow!signal in 1977.