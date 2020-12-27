କରୋନାରେ ୪ ମୃତ, ୩୦୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,728,962
    World
    Confirmed: 80,728,962
    Active: 22,041,537
    Recovered: 56,922,606
    Death: 1,764,819
  • USA 19,433,847
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,433,847
    Active: 7,683,425
    Recovered: 11,410,501
    Death: 339,921
  • India 10,188,392
    India
    Confirmed: 10,188,392
    Active: 279,195
    Recovered: 9,761,538
    Death: 147,659
  • Brazil 7,465,806
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,465,806
    Active: 799,525
    Recovered: 6,475,466
    Death: 190,815
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,256,005
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,256,005
    Active: 2,185,600
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,405
  • Turkey 2,133,373
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,133,373
    Active: 119,715
    Recovered: 1,994,034
    Death: 19,624
  • Italy 2,038,759
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,038,759
    Active: 580,941
    Recovered: 1,386,198
    Death: 71,620
  • Germany 1,643,169
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,643,169
    Active: 389,312
    Recovered: 1,223,700
    Death: 30,157
  • Pakistan 471,335
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 471,335
    Active: 39,329
    Recovered: 422,132
    Death: 9,874
  • China 86,955
    China
    Confirmed: 86,955
    Active: 334
    Recovered: 81,987
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ୩୦୩ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୭୨ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ଓ ୧୩୧ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମଣରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏଥିସହ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୮ ହଜାର ୫୦୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
