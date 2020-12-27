କରୋନାରେ ୪ ମୃତ, ୩୦୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏଥିସହ ୩୦୩ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୭୨ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ଓ ୧୩୧ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମଣରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏଥିସହ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୮ ହଜାର ୫୦୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।
Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 35 years old male of Bhubaneswar.
2.A 45 years old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 27, 2020
Covid-19 Report For 26th December
New Positive Cases: 303
In quarantine: 172
Local contacts: 131
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 18
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 27, 2020
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 16
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 16
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kendrapada: 31
16. Keonjhar: 23
17. Khurda: 31
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 17
20. Nawarangpur: 6
21. Nayagarh: 6
22. Nuapada: 11
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 27, 2020
23. Puri: 1
24. Sambalpur: 22
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 30
27. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 371
Cumulative tested: 6827177
Positive: 328504
Recovered: 323749
Active cases: 2841
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 27, 2020