ପୋଲିସକୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଘଟଣାରେ ୭ ଅଟକ

ପାରାଦୀପ,୫ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତକୁ ଧରିବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଆକ୍ରମଣର ଶିକାର ହୋଇଛି ପୋଲିସ । ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ପୋଲିସ ୭ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ରାତିରେ ଉଠାଇ ଆଣିଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣା ପାରାଦୀପ ଗଡ ଗାଁରେ ଘଟିଯାଇଛି ।
ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, ପାରାଦୀପ ଗଡ ଗାଁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ୪ ପୋଲିସ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ପୋଲିସକୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରି ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଛଡାଇ ନେଇଥିଲେ ଗାଁଲୋକେ । ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ଜଣେ ଏସଆଇ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ଆକ୍ରମଣ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଗ୍ରାମର ୭ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଉଠାଇ ଆଣିଛି ପୋଲିସ ।