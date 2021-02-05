ଆଜିଠୁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଶୁଳ୍କ ଶୁଣାଣି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ବର୍ଷର ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ଦର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ ପାଇଁ ଆଜିଠାରୁ ଶୁଣାଣି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ । ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ୍ ନିୟାମକ ଆୟୋଗରେ ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୧୯ ଯାଏ ଏହି ଶୁଣାଣି ଚାଲିବ । ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରୀ ୨୨ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପରାମର୍ଶଦାତା କମିଟି ବୈଠକ ବସିବ ।

