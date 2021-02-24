ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କୁ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କଲେ ଶିକାରୀ: ୪ ଗୁରୁତର

-
World
112,654,146
WorldConfirmed: 112,654,146Active: 21,917,725Recovered: 88,239,672Death: 2,496,749
-
USA
28,897,718
USAConfirmed: 28,897,718Active: 9,170,205Recovered: 19,212,517Death: 514,996
-
India
11,030,176
IndiaConfirmed: 11,030,176Active: 146,876Recovered: 10,726,702Death: 156,598
-
Brazil
10,260,621
BrazilConfirmed: 10,260,621Active: 796,811Recovered: 9,215,164Death: 248,646
-
Russia
4,189,153
RussiaConfirmed: 4,189,153Active: 365,762Recovered: 3,739,344Death: 84,047
-
UK
4,134,639
UKConfirmed: 4,134,639Active: 1,406,335Recovered: 2,606,999Death: 121,305
-
Italy
2,832,162
ItalyConfirmed: 2,832,162Active: 387,948Recovered: 2,347,866Death: 96,348
-
Turkey
2,655,633
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,655,633Active: 92,424Recovered: 2,534,996Death: 28,213
-
Germany
2,405,263
GermanyConfirmed: 2,405,263Active: 128,349Recovered: 2,207,700Death: 69,214
-
Pakistan
574,580
PakistanConfirmed: 574,580Active: 23,665Recovered: 538,207Death: 12,708
-
China
89,864
ChinaConfirmed: 89,864Active: 370Recovered: 84,858Death: 4,636
ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ, ୨୪ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଉଦଳା ବ୍ଲକରେ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କୁ ପଥରରେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଶିକାରୀମାନଙ୍କର ଆକ୍ରମଣରେ ୪ ଜଣ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଜମୁ ଡିହା ଗ୍ରାମରେ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରିବା ସମୟରେ ଶିକାରମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ପଥରରେ ନୃଶଂସ ଭାବେ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉ ସମୟରେ ବନ କର୍ମଚାରୀମାନେ ସମ୍ବର ମାଂସ ଓ ୨ଟି ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଜବତ କରିଥିଲେ । ସମସ୍ତ ଜବତ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଧରି ଫେରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଶିକାରିମାନେ ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧପରାୟଣ ହୋଇ ଆକ୍ରମଣ କରିଥିଲେ ।