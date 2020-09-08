Atum 1.0 electric bike launched in India, Price Rs 50,000

A Hyderabad startup EV has launched electric bike Atum 1.0. The price starts at Rs 50,000. The new Atum 1.0 electric bike is equipped with a portable lithium-ion battery pack that weighs 6kg. The Atum 1.0 electric bike is claimed to have a range of 100km on a single full charge.

The automobile claims that the Atum 1.0 electric bike consumes around 1 unit per charge, which translates to Rs 7-10 per day for 100km.

The new Atum 1.0 electric bike has been built in-house from scratch, claims the company. The bike gets features like LED headlight, LED indicators and LED taillight, digital instrument panel and 20X4 fat-bike tyres.