Audi Q8 launched in India

Mumbai,15/1: The premier automobile brand Audi India has launched Audi Q8 in India. The price of AudiQ8 is 1.33 cr. Audi Q8 will be launched in only one variant and petrol version.

The Q8 sits right on top of the Q7 and it is wider, shorter and lower than the Q7. The Q8 looks imposing with its single-frame octagonal design which makes it the face of the Q family. The brawny radiator grille stands upright and together with the spoiler that gas been drawn toward the front and the large, contoured air inlets, gives the Q8 a very confident and sophisticated look. The sloping roofline ends at the gently inclined D-pillars and rests against the Quattro blisters above the wheel arches.