Aung San Suu Kyi detained by Myanmar Army

-
World
103,524,805
WorldConfirmed: 103,524,805Active: 26,154,524Recovered: 75,132,535Death: 2,237,746
-
USA
26,767,229
USAConfirmed: 26,767,229Active: 9,911,107Recovered: 16,403,843Death: 452,279
-
India
10,758,619
IndiaConfirmed: 10,758,619Active: 170,203Recovered: 10,433,988Death: 154,428
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,850,439
RussiaConfirmed: 3,850,439Active: 477,253Recovered: 3,300,004Death: 73,182
-
UK
3,817,176
UKConfirmed: 3,817,176Active: 2,037,082Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,158
-
Italy
2,553,032
ItalyConfirmed: 2,553,032Active: 453,968Recovered: 2,010,548Death: 88,516
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,225,659
GermanyConfirmed: 2,225,659Active: 246,182Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,777
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
Yangon, 1/2: Myanmar leader AungSan Suu Kyi has been detained by the country’s army, said her party spokesperson on Monday.
“We heard the President (Win Myint) and State Counsellor have been detained in Naypyidaw… we heard they were taken by the military,” said Myo Nyunt, spokesman for the ruling party National League for Democracy.
“With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup,” he added.
The Army spokesperson on Tuesday had refused to rule out the possibility of a coup.