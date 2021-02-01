Aung San Suu Kyi detained by Myanmar Army

InternationalFeaturedPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Yangon, 1/2: Myanmar leader AungSan Suu Kyi has been detained by the country’s army, said her party spokesperson on Monday.

“We heard the President (Win Myint) and State Counsellor have been detained in Naypyidaw… we heard they were taken by the military,” said Myo Nyunt, spokesman for the ruling party National League for Democracy.

“With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup,” he added.

The Army spokesperson on Tuesday had refused to rule out the possibility of a coup.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
