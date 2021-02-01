Budget 2021: Finance Minister to present first paperless budget

-
New Delhi, 1/2: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present country’s first paperless budget.
Ahead of the budget presentation, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.
This will be a huge task for Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget considering the pandemic situation and contraction of economy.