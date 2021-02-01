Budget 2021: Finance Minister to present first paperless budget

COVID-19 Updates World 103,524,805 World Confirmed: 103,524,805 Active: 26,154,524 Recovered: 75,132,535 Death: 2,237,746

New Delhi, 1/2: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present country’s first paperless budget.

Ahead of the budget presentation, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.

This will be a huge task for Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget considering the pandemic situation and contraction of economy.