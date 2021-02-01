Budget 2021: Finance Minister to present first paperless budget

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,524,805
    World
    Confirmed: 103,524,805
    Active: 26,154,524
    Recovered: 75,132,535
    Death: 2,237,746
  • USA 26,767,229
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,767,229
    Active: 9,911,107
    Recovered: 16,403,843
    Death: 452,279
  • India 10,758,619
    India
    Confirmed: 10,758,619
    Active: 170,203
    Recovered: 10,433,988
    Death: 154,428
  • Brazil 9,204,731
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,204,731
    Active: 953,155
    Recovered: 8,027,042
    Death: 224,534
  • Russia 3,850,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,850,439
    Active: 477,253
    Recovered: 3,300,004
    Death: 73,182
  • UK 3,817,176
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,817,176
    Active: 2,037,082
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 106,158
  • Italy 2,553,032
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,553,032
    Active: 453,968
    Recovered: 2,010,548
    Death: 88,516
  • Turkey 2,477,463
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,477,463
    Active: 89,055
    Recovered: 2,362,415
    Death: 25,993
  • Germany 2,225,659
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,225,659
    Active: 246,182
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,777
  • Pakistan 544,813
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 544,813
    Active: 33,182
    Recovered: 499,974
    Death: 11,657
  • China 89,564
    China
    Confirmed: 89,564
    Active: 1,614
    Recovered: 83,314
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 1/2: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present country’s first paperless budget.

Ahead of the budget presentation, the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am on Monday.

This will be a huge task for Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget considering the pandemic situation and contraction of economy.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.