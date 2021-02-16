Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Yangon, 17/2: Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was filed with a second charge by the Myanmar’s authority.

She faces a charge of violating a section of Myanmar’s Natural Disaster Law, Khin Maung Zaw told local media.

The charge may allow her to be detained indefinitely without a trial, due to changes to the country’s Penal Code that the junta implemented last week.

Suu Kyi was taken into custody on February 1 when Myanmar’s military staged a coup against her civilian government.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
