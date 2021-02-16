Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 109,896,362Active: 22,851,641Recovered: 84,620,030Death: 2,424,691
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,330,941Active: 9,459,702Recovered: 18,372,786Death: 498,453
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,931,492Active: 137,866Recovered: 10,637,743Death: 155,883
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,874,956Active: 829,708Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 240,009
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,099,323Active: 393,681Recovered: 3,624,663Death: 80,979
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,058,468Active: 1,709,074Recovered: 2,231,199Death: 118,195
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,739,591Active: 393,686Recovered: 2,251,734Death: 94,171
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,602,034Active: 84,758Recovered: 2,489,624Death: 27,652
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,350,398Active: 142,706Recovered: 2,141,400Death: 66,292
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 564,824Active: 25,383Recovered: 527,061Death: 12,380
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,788Active: 605Recovered: 84,547Death: 4,636
Yangon, 17/2: Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was filed with a second charge by the Myanmar’s authority.
She faces a charge of violating a section of Myanmar’s Natural Disaster Law, Khin Maung Zaw told local media.
The charge may allow her to be detained indefinitely without a trial, due to changes to the country’s Penal Code that the junta implemented last week.
Suu Kyi was taken into custody on February 1 when Myanmar’s military staged a coup against her civilian government.