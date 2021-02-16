New Samsung laptops rumored to include OLED screens and S Pen support

COVID-19 Updates World 109,896,362 World Confirmed: 109,896,362 Active: 22,851,641 Recovered: 84,620,030 Death: 2,424,691

USA 28,330,941 USA Confirmed: 28,330,941 Active: 9,459,702 Recovered: 18,372,786 Death: 498,453

India 10,931,492 India Confirmed: 10,931,492 Active: 137,866 Recovered: 10,637,743 Death: 155,883

Brazil 9,874,956 Brazil Confirmed: 9,874,956 Active: 829,708 Recovered: 8,805,239 Death: 240,009

Russia 4,099,323 Russia Confirmed: 4,099,323 Active: 393,681 Recovered: 3,624,663 Death: 80,979

UK 4,058,468 UK Confirmed: 4,058,468 Active: 1,709,074 Recovered: 2,231,199 Death: 118,195

Italy 2,739,591 Italy Confirmed: 2,739,591 Active: 393,686 Recovered: 2,251,734 Death: 94,171

Turkey 2,602,034 Turkey Confirmed: 2,602,034 Active: 84,758 Recovered: 2,489,624 Death: 27,652

Germany 2,350,398 Germany Confirmed: 2,350,398 Active: 142,706 Recovered: 2,141,400 Death: 66,292

Pakistan 564,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,824 Active: 25,383 Recovered: 527,061 Death: 12,380

China 89,788 China Confirmed: 89,788 Active: 605 Recovered: 84,547 Death: 4,636

Samsung has a pair of new laptops in development — the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 — which include OLED displays and will be compatible with the company’s S Pen stylus, SamMobile reports. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is said to also be available with 5G connectivity. The laptops were first revealed in a Bluetooth certification filing that surfaced last month.

SamMobile’s report doesn’t go into details about the specs of the OLED displays such as what their resolution or refresh rates might be. However, given the laptops will reportedly be available with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screens, it seems unlikely that they’ll use the 14-inch 90Hz OLED displays that Samsung Display said it would be mass manufacturing starting next month.

THE GALAXY PRO 360 WILL REPORTEDLY BE AVAILABLE WITH 5G

These wouldn’t be the first of Samsung’s laptops to support the S Pen (last year’s Galaxy Book Flex 5G, the company’s first 5G laptop, had one built in for example), but it comes after the company announced a new pair of S Pen styluses alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’s a standard S Pen that’s sold separately from the phone, and later this year it’ll be joined by the S Pen Pro, an upgraded version that adds Bluetooth and air gesture support. Earlier this year Samsung said it’s planning to bring S Pen support to “additional device categories.”

Beyond their screens and S Pen support, the new Windows laptops are rumored to be powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs. The Galaxy Pro 360 is thought to be a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, with a 360-hinge to allow its screen to be flipped around and used like a tablet.

If the reports about the upcoming devices are accurate, they’d join a host of other laptops announced by Samsung recently. These include the Galaxy Chromebook 2, an Intel-powered Chromebook with a QLED display (essentially an LCD display that uses Samsung’s quantum-dot technology) and stylus support, announced earlier this year.