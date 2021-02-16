New Samsung laptops rumored to include OLED screens and S Pen support

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Samsung has a pair of new laptops in development — the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 — which include OLED displays and will be compatible with the company’s S Pen stylus, SamMobile reports. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is said to also be available with 5G connectivity. The laptops were first revealed in a Bluetooth certification filing that surfaced last month.

SamMobile’s report doesn’t go into details about the specs of the OLED displays such as what their resolution or refresh rates might be. However, given the laptops will reportedly be available with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screens, it seems unlikely that they’ll use the 14-inch 90Hz OLED displays that Samsung Display said it would be mass manufacturing starting next month.

 

THE GALAXY PRO 360 WILL REPORTEDLY BE AVAILABLE WITH 5G

These wouldn’t be the first of Samsung’s laptops to support the S Pen (last year’s Galaxy Book Flex 5G, the company’s first 5G laptop, had one built in for example), but it comes after the company announced a new pair of S Pen styluses alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’s a standard S Pen that’s sold separately from the phone, and later this year it’ll be joined by the S Pen Pro, an upgraded version that adds Bluetooth and air gesture support. Earlier this year Samsung said it’s planning to bring S Pen support to “additional device categories.”

 

Beyond their screens and S Pen support, the new Windows laptops are rumored to be powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs. The Galaxy Pro 360 is thought to be a convertible 2-in-1 laptop, with a 360-hinge to allow its screen to be flipped around and used like a tablet.

 

If the reports about the upcoming devices are accurate, they’d join a host of other laptops announced by Samsung recently. These include the Galaxy Chromebook 2, an Intel-powered Chromebook with a QLED display (essentially an LCD display that uses Samsung’s quantum-dot technology) and stylus support, announced earlier this year.

 

